Spreaker
Electric and Hybrid Powertrains Explained by AVL RACING

Electric and Hybrid Powertrains Explained by AVL RACING

From: Autosport F1 - Formula 1 and Motorsport
0 0 3 days ago
00:00
40:32
Sports
For today's special insight episode, we talk to AVL RACING which works with the world's leading teams and drivers. We discuss the latest developments in the move towards electrification of your favourite racing series. Whether it's the hybrid systems of Grand Prix cars, the thrill of pure electric racing in Formula E, or how series such as NASCAR can add electric power, in every aspect of motorsport there are exciting conversation happening around batteries and motors.

Find out ... See More

Author

Motorsport Network
Motorsport Network 19,630 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2020 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help