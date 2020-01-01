Spreaker
How Close To Reality Are Modern Simulators? with AVL RACING

From: Autosport Podcast: Formula 1 and more
Sports
With the current situation forcing all motorsport to temporarily pause, is there a virtual way for the drivers to remain sharp? When the season gets underway, how do the teams use simulators to improve those driver skills to gain an advantage over their competitors? That is the topic today with Alex Kalinauckas (F1 Editor, Autosport) talking to our friends from AVL RACING. On the podcast we ask:

•How do you make a simulator reflect a real-life car?
•How close can we get to reality?
