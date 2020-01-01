Spreaker
A Better Car Will Attract A Better Driver: Cyril Abiteboul Interview

A Better Car Will Attract A Better Driver: Cyril Abiteboul Interview

From: Autosport Podcast: Formula 1 and more
In the latest interview for the #thinkingforward series of thought leadership discussions, Motorsport Network president James Allen and Motorsport.com F1 editor Jonathan Noble speak to Cyril Abiteboul, Renault Sport Racing Managing Director, about what the coronavirus crisis has done for automotive companies and their involvement in motorsport. They also discuss what he wants to see from the new deal amongst F1 teams, how racing can appeal to a younger fanbase, and how technologies can be ... See More

Motorsport Network
