As we're between back-to-back weekends racing in Austria, we wanted to catch up with local legend Christian Klien. Although he never raced at his home GP during his time in F1, with stints for Jaguar, HRT and Red Bull Racing, he has fond memories of racing at the A1 Ring. Alex Kalinauckas and James Newbold ask why his home circuit always delivers so much action. Plus we talk about the standout races in his career so far.