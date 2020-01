...

On the show today, F1 Editor Jon Noble (@NobleF1) sits down with Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) for an exclusive chat backstage at Autosport International. You can hear what Charles says about his thoughts on 2020, his maturing relationship with Sebastian Vettel and how a new five year contract with Ferrari will affect how he goes racing.Charles also stayed at the show to answer fan questions which we've added to the end of the podcast.Join us on:Apple Podcasts