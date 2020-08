Jonathan Noble and Jake Boxall-Legge take you through FP1 and FP2 with a focus on what we can learn from today's running running in the scorching heat of a July day at Silverstone. Tomorrow the temperatures will be a lot lower. With Perez now isolating in his motor home due to a positive COVID-19 test, Nico Hülkenberg is back in the Force India, sorry, Racing Point.