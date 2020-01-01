British GP Driver Ratings - Autosport's Official Verdict

...

The Autosport Driver Ratings have been an integral part of every GP weekend for many years. We give our verdict, according to a strict set of rules we publish, and then you have your say. By the end of every season the drivers get rated by our Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas and thousands of Autosport fans around the world. Who will come out on top at Silverstone? And who would have earned a perfect score if only they hadn't made a costly error? Click here to rate the drivers yourself: