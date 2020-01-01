...



[no spoilers] The Belgian GP Review is here! No spoilers in the podcast show notes though. So join Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) alongside Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport), Stuart Codling (Executive Editor, GP Racing Magazine) and Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor, Motorsport.com) to analyse how the race was won and ask how Ferrari will respond heading next to Monza.Alex on Twitter: @NauckasAlex on Insta: @nauckasCodders on Twitter: @CoddersF1Luke on Twitter: @LukeSmithF1