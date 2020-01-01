Belgian GP Preview - Talking Points From Today's Driver Briefings

...

at this stage of the weekend.

Welcome to a handsfree podcast recording as Jon Noble and Alex Kalinauckas drive back to their rented farmhouse near the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. Both were fresh from running the track and, before analysing the big talking points of the day, discuss what you can learn from walking or running a racing circuit and experiencing the change of elevation. With questions aimed at Vettel, Perex and Räikkönen regarding which team they may be driving for in 2021, everyone was staying tight-lipped