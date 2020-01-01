Spreaker
Belgian GP Driver Ratings - Autosport's Official Verdict

Belgian GP Driver Ratings - Autosport's Official Verdict

From: Autosport F1 - Formula 1 and Motorsport
0 0 1 day ago
00:00
13:29
Sports
The Autosport Driver Ratings have been an integral part of every GP weekend for many years. We give our verdict, according to a strict set of rules we publish, and then you have your say. By the end of every season the drivers get rated by our Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas and thousands of Autosport fans around the world. Who will come out on top at Spa? Click here to rate the drivers yourself: https://www.autosport.com/f1/driver-ratings/2020/belgium

Jess on Twitter: @JessMcF1
Jess on ... See More

Author

Motorsport Network
Motorsport Network 19,630 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2020 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help