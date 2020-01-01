Spreaker
Autosport@70 - Our Favourite Sportscars

From: Autosport F1 - Formula 1 and Motorsport
Autosport has launched a new series of podcasts to celebrate our 70th birthday.

The first issue of Autosport magazine appeared on 25 August 1950 and as part of our celebrations we have taken on the challenge of selecting the greatest competition cars from each of the major international categories.

Our panel of experts will debate the most successful and important grand prix cars, sportscars, rally machines, touring cars, Indycars and junior single-seaters. The winner from each episode ... See More

