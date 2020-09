Indycar, and the Indianapolis 500 in particular, has a rich history stretching back even further than Formula 1 or the Le Mans 24 Hours, so just selecting the candidates to discuss was a tough challenge. In this podcast, Chief Editor and host Kevin Turner takes on the task alongside Motorsport Network’s US Editor and long-time Indycar correspondent David Malsher-Lopez, and Autosport Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge to pick out the highlights from more than a century of Indycar competition.