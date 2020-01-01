Spreaker
Autosport selects the greatest competition car of all time

Autosport selects the greatest competition car of all time

From: Autosport F1 - Formula 1 and Motorsport
0 0 1 day ago
00:00
56:19
Sports
Autosport takes on the challenge of picking the greatest competition car of all time in the final episode of the Autosport 70 podcast series. The first issue of Autosport magazine appeared on 25 August 1950 and as part of our celebrations this year we have selected the greatest machines from each of the major international categories. Our panel of experts debated the most successful and important grand prix cars, sportscars, rally machines, touring cars, Indycars and junior single-seaters in ... See More

Author

Motorsport Network
Motorsport Network 19,628 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2020 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help