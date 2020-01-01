The Future Of Motorsport

...

UK's first Dr of Social Media and a Digital Behavioural Scientist.

On the Autosport podcast today you can hear the lively debate held recently at the Motorsport Business Leaders Forum, part of Autosport International. James Allen hosts the discussion as The Right Honourable Lord Hain talks about the political aspects of motorsport. Plus, Chairman of Motorsport UK David Richards CBE on the future challenges faced by the industry. And how can social data help us know more about what fans want from motorsport? We get the latest insights from Dr Jillian Ney, the