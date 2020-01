In our first podcast for 2020 we broadcast live from the main stage at Autosport International - Europe's biggest motorsport show held every year at the NEC in Birmingham.



Codders is your host today with special guests Karun Chandhok and Autosport Magazine Editor Kevin Turner.



Autosport Magazine celebrates 70 years in 2020, so we begin by looking back at the greatest cars ever raced. Then we turn our attention to Formula 1 today, and take questions from the audience.