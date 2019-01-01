Spreaker
Jack Brabham: F1’s underrated multiple champion

From: The Autosport Podcast: F1 & more
To mark the 60th anniversary of Jack Brabham’s first world championship, Ian Titchmarsh and Kevin Turner join Edd Straw to evaluate his career and why his prowess behind the wheel is underrated.

