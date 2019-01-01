Spreaker
Is Leclerc now Ferrari team leader?

Is Leclerc now Ferrari team leader?

From: The Autosport Podcast: F1 & more
by Motorsport Network
Scott Mitchell and Edd Straw ask if there’s any way back for Sebastian Vettel in his intra-team battle with Charles Leclerc, and preview the Italian Grand Prix.

