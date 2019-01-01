Spreaker
What F1 can learn from NASA

From: The Autosport Podcast: F1 & more
Scott Mitchell joins Edd Straw while on their way from Mexico City to Austin to preview the United States Grand Prix – and take inspiration from some of the sights along the way

Author

Motorsport Network
Motorsport Network 16,752 followers Follow

