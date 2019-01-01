How Ferrari shocked F1 in the Singapore GP - Race Review

...

qualifying and then pegging the field back in the early laps backed its rivals into a corner.



They also tackle the controversy over Vettel jumping Leclerc in the pits, and argue that the position swap was an innocent byproduct of Ferrari surprising itself.



Mercedes' mood after its surprise defeat, the way the GP "fizzled out to a nothing conclusion at the front", the race's collisions and the wild events of the midfield are covered in depth too.

Even the Ferrari Formula 1 team itself thought the Singapore Grand Prix would be a comedown after its Belgian and Italian triumphs.Instead it took its first one-two of the 2019 F1 season, as Sebastian Vettel ended his year-long win drought ahead of a disgruntled Charles Leclerc.In the Autosport Podcast's Singapore review, Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell break down all the elements in Ferrari's shock result - from the upgrades that transformed the car to how its tactic of focusing on