How Ferrari shocked F1 in the Singapore GP - Race Review

From: The Autosport Podcast: F1 & more
by Motorsport Network
Even the Ferrari Formula 1 team itself thought the Singapore Grand Prix would be a comedown after its Belgian and Italian triumphs.

Instead it took its first one-two of the 2019 F1 season, as Sebastian Vettel ended his year-long win drought ahead of a disgruntled Charles Leclerc.

In the Autosport Podcast's Singapore review, Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell break down all the elements in Ferrari's shock result - from the upgrades that transformed the car to how its tactic of focusing on ... See More

Motorsport Network
