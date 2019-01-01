Spreaker
Rubens Barrichello

From: The Autosport Podcast: F1 & more
Formula 1’s most experienced driver, Rubens Barrichello, joins Edd Straw and Lito Cavalcanti to talk about life at Ferrari, his most memorable races and the next generation of racing Barrichellos.

