Ex-Renault Boss Bob Bell – Why F1 will soon be the best it’s ever been

Bob Bell has enjoyed a stellar career as a top engineer in Formula One with McLaren, Benetton, Jordan, Renault, and Mercedes, He was Technical Director at Renault during the Alonso title winning years, then team principal after the departure of Flavio Briatore. And more recently was one of the architects of the current Mercedes F1 juggernaut. In the latest #ThinkingForward interview with the sport’s leaders and influential thinkers, Bob explains the Grid4Good mission, explains why he believes ... See More

