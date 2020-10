Nathalie McGloin is a disabled woman who races on equal terms against able bodied men in Porsches. As a teenager she broke her spine as a passenger in a road accident - but now the car has brought her a new purpose. For the latest #ThinkingForward interview, McGloin tell our own James Allen about her her clear vision: where a disabled child can watch an F1 Grand Prix and say, "I want to do that one day" and for it be possible.