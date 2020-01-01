Austrian Grand Prix Review - Survival Of The Fittest

...

The Autosport Austrian GP Review is here! No spoilers in the podcast show notes though. So join Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) alongside Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport), Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor, Motorsport.com) and Jake Boxall-Legge (Technical Editor, Autosport) to analyse how the race was won and lost.Alex on Twitter: @NauckasAlex on Insta: @nauckasLuke on Twitter: @LukeSmithF1Luke on Insta: @LukeSmithF1Jon on Twitter: @NobleF1Jon on Insta: @noble__jonJBL on