Austria Qualifying Report: A Mixed Up Grid
Autosport F1 - Formula 1 and Motorsport
17 hours ago
Joining Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) is Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) to look back at the key talking points from today's qualifying for the Austrian GP.
Alex on Twitter: @Nauckas
Alex on Insta: Nnauckas
Luke on Twitter: @LukeSmithF1
Luke on Insta: @LukeSmithF1
Website:
https://www.autosport.com/
Facebook:
http://facebook.com/AUTOSPORT
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/autosport
Instagram:
http://instagram.com/autosport
