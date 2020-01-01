Spreaker
Austria Practice: Mercedes On Top, Red Bull Protest, Racing Point Surprise

Joining Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) is Jake Boxall-Legge (Technical Editor, Autosport) to analyse the first day of competitive running in 2020. What can we learn from the long-run times today? Is the Racing Point pace real and what could that mean for the midfield battle? And why did Red Bull choose this moment to lodge a protest against the Mercedes DAS system?

