Austria Practice: Mercedes On Top, Red Bull Protest, Racing Point Surprise

Joining Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) is Jake Boxall-Legge (Technical Editor, Autosport) to analyse the first day of competitive running in 2020. What can we learn from the long-run times today? Is the Racing Point pace real and what could that mean for the midfield battle? And why did Red Bull choose this moment to lodge a protest against the Mercedes DAS system?
Alex on Twitter: @Nauckas
Alex on Insta: Nnauckas
JBL on Twitter: @JakeyyBL
Website: https://www.autosport.com/
...
See More
Facebook: http://facebook.com/AUTOSPORT
Twitter: https://twitter.com/autosport
Instagram: http://instagram.com/autosport