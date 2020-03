Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus throughout the globe, Formula 1's 2020 Australian Grand Prix was offficially cancelled, after a McLaren team member tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The 2020 Chinese Grand Prix was already postponed, whilst Bahrain's status remains in the air.

But these will not be the first cancelled races in Formula 1. So let's take a look back at a few of the races which dropped off the calendar after being scheduled to run.