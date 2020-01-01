Spreaker
Autosport Arrives in Austria: Jon's View From The Paddock

From: Autosport F1: Formula 1 and Motorsport
Joining Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) is Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor, Motorsport.com) as he arrives in Austria and heads to the track, as part of a small group of global media allowed inside the Media Centre. Jon tells us how F1 is taking no risks with the virus and the common sight of face masks within the F1 bubble. The extra distance from drivers didn’t stop us asking Sebastian Vettel about his bombshell breakup with Ferrari and his admission today that “there was never an ... See More

Motorsport Network
Motorsport Network 19,517 followers Follow

