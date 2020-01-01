Spreaker
Alejandro Agag Interview: "Formula E will emerge from this crisis in good shape"

Alejandro Agag Interview: "Formula E will emerge from this crisis in good shape"

From: Autosport Podcast: Formula 1 and more
On the podcast today you can hear Formula E Chairman Alejandro Agag speaking with Motorsport Network’s President, James Allen. Speaking exclusively to Autosport for our #thinkingforward series with motorsport leaders, Agag struck an optimistic note about the scale of opportunity that faces the industry, despite the severe challenges caused by the temporary cancellation of all events. They talked about why Formula E needs to reflect on the GEN3 car, the biggest lesson we can learn from the ... See More

