70th Anniversary GP Review - Mate, Did You Hydrate?

[no spoilers] The Autosport 70th Anniversary GP Review is here! No spoilers in the podcast show notes though. So join Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) alongside Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport), Jess McFadyen (Director of Digital Strategy) and Jake Boxall-Legge (Technical Editor, Autosport) to analyse how the race was won and lost.
Alex on Twitter: @Nauckas
Alex on Insta: @nauckas
Jess on Twitter: @JessMcF1
Luke on Twitter: @LukeSmithF1
Luke on Insta: @LukeSmithF1
JBL on
...
See More
Twitter: @JakeyyBL
Website: https://www.autosport.com/
Facebook: http://facebook.com/AUTOSPORT
Twitter: https://twitter.com/autosport
Instagram: http://instagram.com/autosport