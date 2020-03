On the show today, your host Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) is joined by Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor Motorsport.com), Stuart Codling (Executive Editor,GP Racing) and Jake Boxall-Legge (Technical Editor).



Formula 1's key players have agreed to postpone the introduction of the planned 2021 technical regulations until 2022, amid the continuing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



On the podcast today we discuss the implications of this decision.