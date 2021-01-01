Senna's Greatest Title? 1991 Autosport Magazine Special

Senna's Greatest Title? 1991 Autosport Magazine Special

From: Autosport F1 - Formula 1 and Motorsport
0 0 12 hours ago
00:00
40:29
Sports
Welcome to our celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the 1991 motorsport season, which is also the subject of a special feature in this week's Autosport Magazine. 1991 was a special year for Formula 1 with new races in France and Spain, the arrival of Michael Schumacher and Mika Häkkinen, new points allocations plus the first stop/go penalty.

In our 1991 special, we argue that Senna's campaign - both on and off track - make it the greatest of his F1 crowns, while Williams co-founder ... See More

Author

Motorsport Network
Motorsport Network 19,630 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Spreaker logo
  • Choose Language

For Podcasters and Editors

Tools for Podcasters

For Listeners

Copyright 2021 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a Podcast - New York, NY