Senna's Greatest Title? 1991 Autosport Magazine Special

...





Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: Patrick Head is brutally honest about his team's failings that season.Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

Welcome to our celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the 1991 motorsport season, which is also the subject of a special feature in this week's Autosport Magazine. 1991 was a special year for Formula 1 with new races in France and Spain, the arrival of Michael Schumacher and Mika Häkkinen, new points allocations plus the first stop/go penalty.In our 1991 special, we argue that Senna's campaign - both on and off track - make it the greatest of his F1 crowns, while Williams co-founder