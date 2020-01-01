Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

Max Verstappen has upset the Mercedes duo in an interesting qualifying session at the Yas Marina Circuit. Alex Kalinauckas and Luke Smith take a deep dive into the session

