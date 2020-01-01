Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Practice

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Practice

The final practice day for 2020 is done, and there's plenty to talk about as the F1 season draws to a close this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Jake Boxall-Legge and Jon Noble discuss the day's running.

