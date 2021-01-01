F1 News: Engine Freeze, Sprint Races and Alonso Accident Update

F1 News: Engine Freeze, Sprint Races and Alonso Accident Update

Sports
It has been another busy week of F1 news as we count down to the 2021 season. On today's podcast we've got news on the F1 Commission proposing an engine freeze from 2022 to 2024. F1 also wants to experiment with sprint races in Canada, Italy and Brazil this year. It would mean qualifying moves to Friday, with Saturday's running being a 100km sprint race, which then defines the starting grid for Sunday's Grand Prix. Finally we discuss the latest news of Fernando Alonso's ... See More

