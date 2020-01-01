Bahrain GP Qualifying

Bahrain GP Qualifying

From: Autosport F1 - Formula 1 and Motorsport
Sports
Another pole position for Lewis Hamilton, but there were so many stories to come from qualifying in Bahrain. Alex Kalinauckas and Luke Smith discuss the day's action.

Motorsport Network
