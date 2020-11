"Dream the impossible. You can do it too man!" - those were the words of inspiration that Lewis Hamilton gave to his young fans after he crossed the line to take victory in Turkey. Hamilton has wrapped up his seventh Formula 1 world championship in the most entertaining and unpredictable Grand Prix of 2020 . Alex Kalinauckas, Jon Noble, Luke Smith and Stuart Codling look at the wet race, the outstanding drives and Hamilton's record-equalling victory.