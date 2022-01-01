S6, Part 2 | Ep 1: A Busload of COVID

Drilled
S6, Part 2 | Ep 1: A Busload of COVID

In April 2020 when San Luis Obispo announced a plan to become the first city in Southern California to ban gas in new buildings, the region's utility SoCal Gas--the largest gas utility in the country--sprung into action, threatening among other things to bus in large numbers of protestors to crowd the town and city hall, refusing to mask or social distance just as the pandemic was taking hold in the U.S.

1 day ago #climate, #gas

