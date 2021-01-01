TeamScrewer

...

look at United's new shirt sponsor, TeamViewer and for backers we make fun of Jose Mourinho.

Victory over Milan in Italy took United into the Europa League quarter finals, but the achievement was overshadowed by defeat to Leicester in the FA Cup. It wasn't just any defeat, but a comprehensive win for the hosts who outplayed United in every part of the game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's players may have been tired, but the manager's tactics, selection, use of substitutes and his players' performances - especially in defence - were beyond risible. Ed & Paul are not happy.Also on the show - a