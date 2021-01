NQAT is back after a five match winter break. It may only have been two weeks, but in this most packed of seasons, we missed a lot of action. Ed & Paul look back on United's festive programme, with a deep dive on the recent victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford, in which Paul Pogba and Jack Grealish were standout performers. For Patreon backers, we dive into the main narratives around the Premier League at the half-way stage.