Between a C*ck and a Hard Place

From: No Question About That - a Manchester United podcast
0 0 5 days ago
00:00
47:45
Soccer
The US elections loom large in the conversation as Donald Trump refuses to leave office and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, holds a press conference next to a dildo shop. Go figure. On the pitch, another wild swing in Manchester United's performance. Following defeat to Arsenal and Istanbul last week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side secured a comfortable victory over Everton. After conceding first, United came back to score three fine goals and control the game. Why can't Ole get ... See More

Ed Barker

