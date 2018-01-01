Spreaker
Vettel wins on Hamilton's patch in Canada

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
Sebastian Vettel's Canadian Grand Prix victory left Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dejected. How significant might that be in the world title fight? Edd Straw, Glenn Freeman and James Roberts discuss.

