Formula E: Vergne on brink of title and motor-racing's Swiss return

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
Jean-Eric Vergne could clinch the Formula E title in Zurich this weekend, a race that marks the return of motor-racing to Switzerland.

