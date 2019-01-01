Spreaker
Bonus Show - Honda's Latest Key Achievement With Its F1 Engine

Bonus Show - Honda's Latest Key Achievement With Its F1 Engine

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
Bonus Podcast: Honda hasn't won a race yet with Red Bull in Formula 1 this year, but the competitiveness of Max Verstappen shows it is in the ballpark in 2019. But performance isn't everything in F1, and Honda in particular has been plagued by unreliability since coming back with McLaren in 2015. Six races into the season, Scott Mitchell and Edd Straw join Glenn Freeman to explain the latest target Honda believes it has hit, and why it could be particularly important for 2020 rather than this

Edd Straw
