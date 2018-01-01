Spreaker
Russian Grand Prix Review

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
Karun Chandhok and James Roberts join Edd Straw to look back at the Russian Grand Prix weekend and the key moments that decided the race, as well as discussing the off-track talking points.

Edd Straw
