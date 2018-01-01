Spreaker
Ogier boosts WRC title claim and Meeke’s comeback

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
0 0 31 minutes ago
00:00
51:13
Auto racing, #meeke, #ogier, #wrc
David Evans joins Edd Straw to discuss Sebastien Ogier’s very significant win in pursuit of a sixth WRC crown, and explain why Toyota has decided to sign Kris Meeke

Edd Straw
