Spreaker
Why Sebastien Ogier moved to Citroen

Why Sebastien Ogier moved to Citroen

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
0 0 17 hours ago
00:00
52:18
Auto racing, #citroen, #neuville, #ogier, #tanak
Sebastian Ogier joins us to explain his move to Citroen, and we also hear from him and title rivals Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak in our Rally GB preview special

Author

Edd Straw
Edd Straw 2,177 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

Copyright 2018 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help