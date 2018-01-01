Spreaker
Singapore Grand Prix Review

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
Auto racing, #f1, #f1nightrace, #ferrrari, #hamilton, #mercedes, #singapore, #verstappen, #vettel
Stuart Codling joins Edd Straw to look back at the Singapore Grand Prix weekend and the key moments that decided the race, as well as discussing the off-track talking points.

