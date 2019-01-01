Spreaker
W Series: The verdict

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
The all-female W Series kicked off at Hockenheim last weekend, but did the new series work and is it proving effective in achieving its objectives. Lucy Morson and Matt Beer join Edd Straw to discuss.

