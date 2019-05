With eight winners in eight races, no driver has yet taken control of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship fight. With five races remaining, starting in Monaco, we ask if this dramatic season is just too amorphous. Alex Kalinauckas joins Edd Straw to discuss.Sign up to IGP Manager here https://igpmanager.com/index.php?action=in&campaign=autosport-podcast Subscribe to the F1 Strategy Report Podcast http://www.f1strategyreport.com/