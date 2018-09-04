Italian Grand Prix Review

Great discussion as always. However I think you gave some incorrect information about the rules about moving in the braking zone to protect a position. In 2016, the FIA added this clarification to the sporting regulations: "27.6 More than one change of direction to defend a position is not permitted. Any driver moving back towards the racing line, having earlier defended his position off-line, should leave at least one car width between his own car and the edge of the track on the approach to the corner". This was referred to at the time as the "Max Verstappen rule", but it was dropped for the 2017 season and later and it does not appear in the current sporting regulations. It's still cited by all the top commentators (and some drivers), but there is no such rule today.